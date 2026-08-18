Lakhimpur crush Jorhat by 119 runs in RG Baruah Trophy U-16 Inter-District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Lakhimpur registered huge 119-run win over Jorhat in the RG Baruah Trophy U-16 Inter-District Cricket at the Judges field here today. Batting first in the two day-game, Lakhimpur bowled out 106 in their first innings. Kunal Upadhyay scored 33 and Gurshaan Singh took 5-31. In reply, Jorhat bowled out 62 in the first innings thanks to a magnificent spell from Pawan Tiwari who finished 7-29 bowling just 10 overs. Lakhimpur declared their second innings 122-7. Kunal (31) was again top scorer in the second innings. Jorhat didn’t able to bat well in the second innings and were bowled out 47. Kunal Upadhyay and Pawan Tiwari bagged five wickets each.

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