Lakhimpur karatekas shine in International Karate Championships event

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Four players, who hail from Lakhimpur district, have brought laurels to the State by winning two gold medals and two bronze medals in the 46th International Karate Championships while representing India. The players are Kunal Roy, Riya Rani Saikia, Dubori Dutta and Ghreetam Bhuiyan. The championship was organized by national committee of Japan Shotokan Karate Association India.

Kunal Roy and Riya Rani Saikia won gold medal in kumite event while Dubori Dutta and Ghreetam Bhuiyan grabbed bronze medals in kumite event. All four players are the members of the Japan Shotokan Karate Association of Assam.

