Late goal ensure full points to Sunrise Club in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a closely contested match in the GSA A Division Football League, Sunrise Club edged past Maharana Athletic Club 1-0 at the Nehru Stadium on Thursday. Subham Chetry scored the decisive goal in the 92nd minute, capitalizing on a well-constructed attack.

Both teams faced challenges after being reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute, when Sanjoy Bhumij from Maharana and Ruhit Tayegan from Sunrise received red cards for unsporting conduct.

With this win, Sunrise Club now sits atop the points table with 7 points from three matches, while Maharana Athletic Club has suffered their second defeat, earning just 3 points from three games.

Friday’s match: Guwahati City FC vs Navajyoti Club.

