Maharana Athletic Club start with a win over Dynamo Club in GSA ‘A’ Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Maharana Athletic Club kicked off their campaign in the GSA ‘A’ Division Football League with an impressive 3-0 victory over Dynamo Club at Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Despite the score line suggesting a one-sided match, Dynamo put up a strong fight and came close to scoring on multiple occasions. The first half ended without any goals, but Maharana broke the deadlock shortly after the interval with Lhunjason Haokip finding the net in the 49th minute.

Maharana extended their lead with two goals from Rajesh Das, who scored in the 79th and 82nd minutes, showcasing his finishing skills. He was later adjudged Player of the Match award.

Saturday’s game: Young Amature Club vs Navajyoti Club.

