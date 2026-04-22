North East Rising Cup 2026 Cricket: Meghalaya and Tripura outclass rivals with big wins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Sikkim in the 2nd North East Rising Cup 2026 (U-15 Girls) Cricket at the ACA Cricket Academy ground in Fulung, North Guwahati on Tuesday. Sikkim were bowled out for 59 in 18.2 overs, with Kurwangmit Lepcha remaining unbeaten on 15, while Aniesha Arengh starred with the ball, claiming an impressive 7 for 13. Meghalaya chased down the target in 14.1 overs, finishing at 60 for 4, with Mebalapynkmen Syiemlieh contributing 14 runs, while Kurwangmit Lepcha picked up 2 for 2.

In the second match at Judges Field, Tripura dominated Mizoram with a commanding 10-wicket victory. Mizoram were dismissed for 67 in 30 overs, with Remruati PC top-scoring with 11, as Purba Chowdhury (4 for 5) and Papiya Das (3 for 10) led the bowling attack. In reply, Tripura comfortably reached 68 without loss in just 10.1 overs, powered by an unbeaten 42 from Sayantika Sutradhar, alongside Hrishita Sutradhar, who remained not out on 8.

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