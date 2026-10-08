Lovlina Borgohain felicitated for Asian Games gold

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain was accorded a warm feliciation upon her return to Assam on Wednesday. Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary attended the function along with several other dignitaries.

Lovlina recently clinched her maiden Asian Games gold medal in the women’s 75-kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Her triumph is particularly significant for Assam, as she became the first athlete from the State to win an Asian Games medal in individual category after a gap of 60 years.

The Assam Amateur Boxing Association, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, and the Assam Olympic Association jointly organised the felicitation programme.

Speaking at the function, Minister Biswajit Daimary said Lovlina’s achievement was a matter of immense pride for Assam and reflected her extraordinary determination, discipline and dedication to boxing.

Daimary said the Government of Assam remained committed to strengthening the State’s sporting ecosystem by providing athletes with better infrastructure, training facilities and greater opportunities to compete at the highest level.

The Minister also assured full government support to Lovlina’s boxing academy. “Lovlina has already started an academy, and we feel it will produce many quality boxers in the coming days. We came to know that she needs to add some more facilities to her academy. We will provide them once she informs us of her requirements,” he said.

Among those present at the felicitation were Dispur MLA Prodyut Bordoloi, Hajo-Sualkuchi MLA Prakash Chandra Das, Dimoria MLA Tapan Das, Assam Olympic Association general secretary Lakhya Konwar, Assam Amateur Boxing Association president Siddhartha Bhattacharya, its general secretary Hemanta Kalita, and Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ankur Bharali.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Lovlina on Tuesday night under the State’s Integrated Sports Policy in recognition of her gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games. She was also promoted to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police.

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