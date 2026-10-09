Lovlina Borgohain Honored with Grand Welcome in Bokakhat After Asian Games Triumph

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On her way back to her hometown, Sarupathar, after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games, golden girl Lovlina Borgohain was accorded a grand welcome and felicitated in Bokakhat on Thursday.

The felicitation programme was organised by the Bokakhat District Sports Association in collaboration with the Bokakhat co-district administration. More than a hundred organisations and individuals from Bokakhat came forward to honour Lovlina.

With the active support of Bokakhat District Sports Association President, MLA and senior minister Atul Bora, the programme was conducted by the association’s Secretary Sanjib Saikia. Representatives of various national organisations, cultural groups, and social organisations of Bokakhat showered Lovlina with affection and felicitations.

Addressing a gathering of more than a thousand admirers, Lovlina said that her Asian Games gold medal was the result of the blessings and support of the people. She appealed to everyone to bless her so that she could meet them again in the same way after the Olympics.

Lovlina’s father, Tiken Borgohain, and mother, Mamoni Borgohain, were also present at the programme.

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