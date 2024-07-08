Manish Mahato to lead Guwahati in RG Baruah U-16 Cricket at Goalpara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Manish Mahato will lead Guwahati in the RG Baruah U-16 Cricket which will be held at Goalpara. The other members of the team are: Hiyan Kashyap (VC), Manas Gupta, Bhavyamanyu Baruah, Partha Pratim Kashyap, A Harsh, Rohit Choudhury, Arjun Radha Bora, Chirantan Khataniar, Srisanta Sibir Gogoi, Irshad Ali, Gauranga Prasad Barman, Abu Nechim Ahmed (jr),Viral Bishnoi and Darshit Biyani. Coach-Arzoo Raj. Manager Debashish Sinha.

