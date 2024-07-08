NFRSA move one step closer to Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA moved one step closer to lift Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket title at the ACA Stadium here on Sunday. The side bowled out Tezpur 193 runs in their first innings and earned 161 runs first lead. At stumps on the penultimate day of the game NFRSA were 71-5 in their second innings and they took their overall lead to 232.

Tezpur should blame their batters for conceding such a huge lead in the first innings. Most of the batters made a good start but failed to stay on the wicket for a long period. Anurag Talukdar (40) was the top scorer in the first innings. Deepak Gohain (4-48) and Karan Mahajan (3-45) shared seven wickets between them.

In the second innings NFRSA lost five wickets on way to score 75. Most of their top order batters including captain Parvez Aziz, who scored century in the first innings, returned to the pavilion. At stumps Sarupam Purkayastha was batting on 33 and Krishna Das (0) giving him accompany. Gaurav Chetry, most successful bowler for Tezpur in the second innings, bagged 3-18.

