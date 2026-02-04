Media Management retain TOPCEM-ASJA Inter Media Cricket Championship title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Media Management successfully defended the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter Media Cricket Championship title, defeating Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) by six wickets in the final at the NF Railway Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing glory for Media Management, Amit Das emerged as the undisputed star of the match, scoring a composed unbeaten half-century to steer his side to a comfortable victory.

Batting first after being invited, ASJA struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 110 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Abuddin Khan fought a lone battle for ASJA with a well-crafted 41 off 36 balls, including a six. Tauhid Ali Talukdar (16) and Rajdeep Das (15) were the other notable contributors. S Thakuria and Jitumoni Medhi were impressive with the ball, claiming two wickets apiece.

In reply, Media Management chased down the target in 18.4 overs, losing four wickets along the way. The chase began shakily as the defending champions slipped to 19 for 2, but Amit Das held his nerve and anchored the innings with a mature knock of 50 not out from 49 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and a six. He found able support from Nausad Ali (20) and Jitumoni Medhi (17). Diganta Deka was the pick of the ASJA bowlers with two wickets.

The thrilling final was followed by the prize distribution ceremony of the TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival at the same venue. The event was graced by General Manager of NF Railway, Chetan Kumar Srivastav, as the chief guest.

Several distinguished personalities were present on the occasion, including Olympian Jayanta Talukdar, former first-class cricketer Rajesh Borah, former international footballer Sushanta Majumdar, TOPCEM official Avishek Chakraborty, international medalist boxer Kalpana Choudhury, veteran sports journalists Balendra Mohan Chakraborty and Pabitra Gogoi, along with sports organizers Rajib Prakash Baruah and Taher Ahmed.

Also Read: India to host Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in 2027