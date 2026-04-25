Mizoram edge Meghalaya, Tripura rout Sikkim in North East Rising Cup U-15 girls cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI; Mizoram and Tripura registered win in the 2nd North East Rising Cup 2026 (U-15 Girls) cricket held in two different venues on Friday.

At the ACA Cricket Academy in North Guwahati, Mizoram edged past Meghalaya by four wickets. Meghalaya posted 122/5 in 35 overs, with Aviana Myrthong (27) and Anuradha Gurung (25no) making useful contributions. Mizoram’s Elena HC Lalbiakengi starred with the ball, taking 3/28. In reply, Mizoram chased down the target in 33.3 overs, led by a composed unbeaten 60 from Remruati PC, securing a 4-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, at Judges Field, Tripura delivered a dominant performance against Sikkim. Tripura put up a strong 210/3 in 35 overs, powered by Sayantika Sutradhar’s 67 and Hrishita Sutradhar’s 41. In response, Sikkim collapsed for just 39 in 17.2 overs. Diya Sarkar (5/16) and Alankrita Saha (4/0) dismantled the batting lineup, sealing a massive 171-run win for Tripura.

Also Read: Justin Rose to Make India Bow at Star-Studded DP World India Championship in Delhi