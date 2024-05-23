Guwahati Make Winning Start In Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket

GUWAHATI: Guwahati made a winning start in the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket thrashing Rangia by 10 wickets in the opening game played at the Nehru Stadium.
Electing to bat first, Rangia could only manage to score 48 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 30 overs and Guwahati took just 4.2 overs to reach the target without losing a wicket.
Earlier in the morning, former first class cricketer Mukut Das and joint secretary of the Assam Cricket Association Ranjinder Singh attended the brief inaugural function and they were also introduced to the players.
The opening ceremony was also attended by president of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das and Minu Alam, member of Apex Council, Assam Cricket Association.
Brief scores: Rangia 48-8 (30 overs)- Sneha Sinha 3-4, Shreyashree Das 2-14; Guwahati 49-0 (4.2 overs), Sneha Sinha 21 no, Shivani Bishnoi 12 no.
Thursday’s match: NFRSA vs Bilasipara.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) had announced their team for the Kanaklata Barua Inter District Women’s Cricket Championship.
Hiramoni Saikia was named as the captain of the team while Sneha Sinha was chosen as the team's vice-captain.
The players included in the squad are Hiramoni Saikia (Captain), Ruhina Pegu, Jyoti Devi, Sibani Bishnoi, Sneha Sinha (Vice Captain), Jinan Hussain, Joyshree Hazarika, Nishita Bhattacharyya, Sikha Bora, Binita Sarma, Baibhabee Das, Shreyashree Das, Saanvi Jain, Samjita Barman and Aaraina Sonowal.
This team is coached by Ashok Talukdar and Bhaskarjyoti Barman with Mazneen Sultana Ali Ahmed acting as its Manager.