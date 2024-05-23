Guwahati Make Winning Start In Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket

GUWAHATI: Guwahati made a winning start in the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket thrashing Rangia by 10 wickets in the opening game played at the Nehru Stadium.

Electing to bat first, Rangia could only manage to score 48 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 30 overs and Guwahati took just 4.2 overs to reach the target without losing a wicket.

Earlier in the morning, former first class cricketer Mukut Das and joint secretary of the Assam Cricket Association Ranjinder Singh attended the brief inaugural function and they were also introduced to the players.

The opening ceremony was also attended by president of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das and Minu Alam, member of Apex Council, Assam Cricket Association.