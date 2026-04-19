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Mr Saraighat Classic Bodybuilding Championship Returns to Guwahati on April 25

The 37th edition of the Mr. Saraighat Classic Bodybuilding Championship will take place on April 25 at Azara Sabhaghar in Azara, Guwahati.
Mr. Saraighat Classic Bodybuilding Championship
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 37th edition of the Mr. Saraighat Classic Bodybuilding Championship will take place on April 25 at Azara Sabhaghar in Azara, Guwahati.

Alongside the main event, the 5th Ms. Saraighat Women’s Bodybuilding Championship and the 8th Mr. Saraighat Assam Championship will also be held at the same venue.

Chetan Pathare, General Secretary of WBPF and IBBF, will be present in the city for the event and will oversee the conduct of the championship.

Also Read: Assam Secures Two Medals as Basumatary, Konwar Enter Semifinals at National Youth Boxing

Mr. Saraighat Classic Bodybuilding Championship
Ms. Saraighat Women’s Bodybuilding Championship

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