Nalbari Crush Bongaigaon by 9 Wickets in Nuruddin Ahmed Inter-District Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nalbari defeated Bongaigaon by 9 wickets in the Nuruddin Ahmed Senior Inter District Cricket tournament at the ACA Stadium here today. The two-day match got under way on Wednesday.

In reply to Bongaigaon’s first innings total 149, Nalbaro bowled out 238 in their first innings. Irfan Ahmed (59) and Nayanjyoti Sarma (52) scored half century and Achyut Das bagged 5-80. Bongaigaon couldn’t do well in the second innings and were bowled out 98 thanks to a nice spell from Akash Das (6-38). Nalbari won the match scoring 12-1 in the second innings.

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