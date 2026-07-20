Nalbari Gears Up to Host State-Level Inter-District Athletics Championship from July 24

Our Correspondent

Nalbari: Nalbari is gearing up to host the State-Level Inter-District Athletics Championship at the Sarihatali Stadium from July 24 to 26. The three-day sporting event is expected to bring together around 1,200 athletes from different districts of Assam.

Minister and President of the Nalbari Sports Association, Jayanta Malla Baruah, today held discussions with the heads of various government departments of the district regarding preparations for the championship. The meeting focused on inter-departmental coordination, facilities for participating athletes, security arrangements, cleanliness, transportation and other essential arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The inaugural ceremony of the championship, scheduled for July 24, will be attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Athletes from different parts of the state will participate in various events and categories during the three-day competition.

Also Read: GPC Media Futsal meet kicks off in Guwahati