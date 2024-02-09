Nasir Hussain Memorial Inter-District Gold Cup Volleyball tournament at Biswanath Chariali

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Under the initiative of All Biswanath District Students' Union and in collaboration with Biswanath Sub-Divisional Students' Union and Biswanath Chariali Regional Students' Union, All Assam Students' Union Nasir Hussain Memorial Inter-District Gold Cup Volleyball tournament will be held at Biswanath Chariali on February 9 and 10 at Kamalakanta Khetra. AASU's Chief Advisor Dr Samajjul Bhattacharya, President Utpal Sarmah, General Secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah and others will be present in the event.

A meeting was held in this respect presided over by Bikram Bikash Borah, President of the All Biswanath District Students' Union while it was conducted by Bhaskar Chamoa, vice-president of the district unit. General secretary Bhubaneswar tanti explained the objectives of the meeting.

The cooperation and presence of all the people in the competition was sincerely sought by the All Biswanath District Students' Union.

