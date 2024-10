Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: All India Karate-do Federation will host the 32nd National Karate Championship at Gautam Buddha Nagar in UP from November 28. In this connection All Style Karate- do Association. Assam will organize a trial camp to select its team for the national competition.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Team Keyi Panyor Shines in 5th APAKA State Level Karate Championship

Also Watch: