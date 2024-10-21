Sunrise AC beat Guwahati City FC 4-1 in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise AC came from behind to beat Guwahati City FC 4-1 and earned full points in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. The winner were leading 2-1 in the lemon break.

It was Guwahati FC who took the lead first in the game through Shoubhagya Ranjan in the 15 minute. Nelson Rymbai scored the equalizer just four minutes later. Sunrise scored three more goals in the game through Wajid Ali (29 and 55 minute) and Manoj Taro (90 minute). Wajid later adjudged player of the game

Tomorrow’s match: Maharana AC vs Gauhati Town Club.

