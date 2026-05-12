Navajyoti ease past Satgaon by six wickets in Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Navajyoti Club registered a comfortable six-wicket victory over Satgaon Club in the Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League at the Judges Field here today.

After being invited to bat, Satgaon Club posted 115 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Azharuddin Ahmed top-scored with 37 runs, while Amit Boro starred with the ball for Navajyoti Club, returning impressive figures of 4 for 22.

In reply, Navajyoti Club chased down the target in 18 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Piyush Kamati remained unbeaten on 40, while Amit Boro also contributed an unbeaten 26 to guide his team to victory.

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