Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nazira and Bokakhat won their respective matches in the ACA U-15 Girls Inter District Cricket Competition held at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. While Nazira thrashed Kaliabar by 10 wickets, Bokakhat defeated Silchar by 51 runs. Subhana Yeasmin of Nazira bagged six wickets, giving away only eight runs in her four-over spell.

