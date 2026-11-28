Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North East Tennis Foundation (NETF) will organize the 36th All Assam Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament from December 1 at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city. The events to be played are: Boys and Girls U-12, Boys and girls U-14 and Boys and Girls U-18. The tournament will carry a cash scholarship of Rs. 95,000. A strong organizing committee has been formed with Nabin Chandra Sharma as Chairman and Gautam Kalita as the organizing secretary. Pulak Baruah will be the tournament director while Shyam Thapa will be the chief referee of the meet.

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