Mumbai: Rohit Sharma is back as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain as the five-time champions said on Friday that he would lead the side in IPL 2027.

Rohit’s return comes after seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had captained MI from 2024 to 2026, was traded to Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this month. The 2027 edition will also be the franchise’s milestone 20th season in the league.

Rohit, who first joined MI in 2011, is the most successful captain in the franchise’s history. He led the team to the IPL title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The date of the announcement also has a special place in his career - exactly nine years ago, on November 27, 2017, Rohit was named India captain for the first time, as stand-in skipper for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.

“I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game,” Rohit said in a statement issued by the franchise. IANS

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