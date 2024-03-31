U-19 Sitaram Cricket begins tomorrow in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 9th edition of the Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial U-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament will begin at the Nehru Stadium on April 1. Altogether 12 teams will take part in 17-day competition and they are Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre, WeRNE, Goalpara Cricket Academy, New Star Club, ACA Cricket Academy, Tiranga Cricket coaching Centre, Barpeta, Ankurjyoti Club, Gauhati Town club, BNCCA. Dhubri, Rhinoland Cricket Academy, City Cricket Coaching Centre and ANA Cricket Academy. The opening game will be held between WeRNE and Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre.

