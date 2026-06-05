New Tennis Academy Inaugurated at Green Meadows School in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A new Tennis Academy was inaugurated at Green Meadows School, Baghorbori, on Thursday with a colourful opening ceremony. The academy was inaugurated by former state tennis champion and president of the Guwahati Tennis Association, Kalyan Kumar Das, in the presence of an august gathering. Speaking on the occasion, Das appreciated the initiative taken by the school authority to promote tennis among young players. He said it was encouraging to see more tennis academies being established in Guwahati and expressed hope that the new facility would help nurture emerging talent in the sport. Among those present in the event were Green Meadows School director Farida Alam, principal Mridusmita Talukdar and vice principal Zaki Tanveer Alam.

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