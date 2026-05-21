NFRSA Reopens Chess Academy in Guwahati to Nurture Young Talent

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The North East Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) on Wednesday reopened its Chess Academy at the NFRSA Stadium premises, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing sporting talent in the region. The academy was formally inaugurated by Naveen Kumar Singh, Principal Chief Materials Manager and General Secretary of NFRSA, in the presence of officials and sports enthusiasts.

Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted NF Railway’s continued efforts to promote sports and provide opportunities for young talents across different disciplines.

“We are already running several academies for various sports, and the reopening of the Chess Academy is another important addition to our developmental initiatives,” he said.

Singh also added “We hope this academy will produce top-level players in the coming years and help young chess enthusiasts realise their potential.”

The event was also attended by NF Railway Sports officer Rajesh Bora, ASJA chairman Subodh Malla Barua and ASJA president Bidyut Kalita.

Speaking about the academy’s functioning, Rajesh Bora informed that training sessions will be conducted four days a week. He added that the academy has already been equipped with the necessary basic infrastructure and facilities for budding players.

“We have plans to further develop the academy in the days ahead so that trainees can benefit from a better learning environment and advanced coaching support,” Bora said.

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