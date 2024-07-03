Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket: NFRSA in driver’s seat; Tezpur giving strong reply to Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA made a good start in the semi final campaign in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket against Tinsukia at the Nehru Stadium here today. NFRSA, won the toss and elected to field, bowled out Tinsukia 51 in their first innings. Karan Mahajan (5/22) was the wrecker in chief. Later they finished the second day scoring 120-7 in their first innings.

It may be mentioned here that the first day’s play between the two sides was washed out due to rain and there was also a delay in the start of the second day’s play because of wet ground.

In the other semi final, held at the ACA Stadium, Tezpur gave a good reply to Guwahati’s first innings total 293. Tezpur finished the day II scoring 141/2 in their first innings and they are now trailing by 152 runs. Anurag Talukdar batted well in the innings and remained not out on 60.

Earlier in the day Guwahati finished their first innings 293. Abdul Aziz (57) and Kunal Sarma (55) Scored half centuries.

Brief scores: Tinsukia vs NFRSA-Tinsukia 1st innings 51(26 overs), Danish Ahmed 15, Karan Mahajan 5/22, Abhilash Gogoi 3/9, NFRSA 1st innings 120/7 (46 overs), Sarupam Purakayastha 47, Abhilash Gogoi 21no, Raj Agarwal 3/28, Subham Kumar Gupta 3/37.

Guwahati vs Tezpur: Guwahati 1st innings 293 (77.1 overs), Pradyun Saikia 62, Abdul Aziz 57, Kunal Sarma 55, Rajjakuddin Ahmed 4/83, Sidharth Sharma 3/84, Tezpur 1st innings 141/2 (46 overs) Anurag Talukdar 60 no, Abhijit Bhadra 43no, Gaurav Saikia 37.

