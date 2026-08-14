Nibras eying triple crown at OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nibras K Hussain of Assam stormed into the finals of the boys U-14 and U-16 singles and U-16 doubles in the OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament held in the All Assam Tennis Association Complex in the city on Thursday. Nibras in the boys U-16 singles semi final outclassed 2nd seed Priyadarshan Rajpradhan of West Bengal in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 and in the boys U-14 semi-finals he won against state mate Eashandeep Boro 6-2, 6-1. Later In the boys U-16 doubles semi-finals Nibras partnering with Pranav Gaikwad of Maharashtra defeated Chandogya T Pathak and Chandra S Mohanty of Assam in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(5).

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