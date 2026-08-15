Nibras Hussain sweeps triple crown at OIL-AITA Super Series in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Promising State player Nibras K Hussain lifted triple crown in the OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis championship which concluded at the AATA Tennis Complex in the city on Friday. Nibras won the titles in Boys U-14, U-16 singles and Boys U-16 doubles categories.

In the Boys U- 16 singles final Nibras defeated Chandogya T Pathak of Assam 0-6, 6-1, 6-2. In the Boys U-14 singles Nibras played another gruelling three setter final to beat Pranav Gaikwad of Maharashtra 6-2, 0-6, 7-6(4). In the Boys doubles Nibras partnering with Pranav Gaikwad of Maharashtra outclassed Havish Bansal and Praiyadarshan Pradhan of West Bengal 7-5, 6-4 to complete the triple crown.

In a brief prize distribution ceremony trophies and certificates were distributed by AATA general secretary Ankush Dutta and joint secretary of AATA Dignatjyoti Gogoi.

FINAL RESULTS: BOYS SINGLES UNDER 16: Nibras Hussain (AS) Beat Chandogya T Pathak (AS) 0-6, 6-1, 6-2. GIRLS SINGLES U-16: Evana Arora (WB) Beat Mrigakshee Changmai (AS) 6-1, 6-1. BOYS SINGLES U-14: Nibras Hussain (AS) bt Pranav Gaikwad (MH) 6-2, 0-6, 7-6(4), GIRLS SINGLES U-14: Trisha Bhosale (MH) bt Sanvee Basu (WB) 6-1, 6-1, GIRLS DOUBLES U-16: Vaidehi Shinde (MP) / Trisha Bhosale (MH) bt Phaagun Jyoti (AS) / Evana Arora (WB) 6-1, 6-0, BOYS DOUBLES U-14: Ayaan Rahman (AS) / Aryan Bharali (AS) Beat Anirban Deka (AS) / Pratham Mazumder (AS) 6-4, 6-1. BOYS DOUBLES U-16: Pranav Gaikwad (MH) / Nibras Hussain (AS) Beat Havish Bansal (WB) / Praiyadarshan Pradhan (WB) 7-5, 6-4.

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