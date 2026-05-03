NJCA Cruise Past NFRSA by Eight Wickets in Sitaram Chhachhwaria Memorial U-19 Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NJCA recorded a convincing eight-wicket win over NFRSA in the Sitaram Chhachhwaria Memorial U-19 Cricket Tournament at the NFRSA Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, NFRSA were dismissed for 110 in 36 overs. Gaurav Dey was the top scorer with 29, while Sohidul Ali chipped in with 23. For NJCA, Monjit Mahanta delivered an outstanding spell, picking up 5 wickets for 21 runs.

Chasing a modest target, NJCA reached 111 for 2 in 26.4 overs. Nabam Nathan anchored the innings with a well-made 59, while Abdul R Khan contributed 25 to guide the team home comfortably.

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