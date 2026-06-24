Sree Charani rises to No. 1 in ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings

Dubai: India’s left-arm spinner Sree Charani has reached the summit of the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings for the first time after a remarkable run in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with the latest rankings update rewarding her match-winning performances across the tournament. The 21-year-old rose to the top of the global standings after emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the competition, displacing England spinner Linsey Smith from the No.1 position. IANS

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