Shane Bond Hails Rajasthan Royals’ Versatile Bowling Attack After Unbeaten Start to IPL Season

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowling coach Shane Bond has lauded the team’s bowling unit, led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, following a strong start to the season.

The Royals have won all three of their matches in the IPL so far, with the bowlers playing a decisive role in each of those victories.

Addressing the pre-match press conference at the ACA Stadium on Thursday, Bond said, “It’s been a great start. Not just the fast bowling group, but the bowling unit as a whole has been performing exceptionally well.”

He also emphasized the depth and variety within the Royals’ attack, adding, “We have a really good mix of bowlers with different strengths. There’s healthy competition within the squad, which is always a positive sign.”

Bond further noted that maintaining consistency will be key as the tournament progresses, especially in high-pressure situations. He expressed confidence that the bowlers are well-prepared to adapt to different match conditions and opposition strategies.

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