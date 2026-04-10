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Shane Bond Hails Rajasthan Royals’ Versatile Bowling Attack After Unbeaten Start to IPL Season

Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowling coach Shane Bond has lauded the team’s bowling unit, led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, following a strong start to the season.
bowling coach Shane Bond
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GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowling coach Shane Bond has lauded the team’s bowling unit, led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, following a strong start to the season.

The Royals have won all three of their matches in the IPL so far, with the bowlers playing a decisive role in each of those victories.

Addressing the pre-match press conference at the ACA Stadium on Thursday, Bond said, “It’s been a great start. Not just the fast bowling group, but the bowling unit as a whole has been performing exceptionally well.”

He also emphasized the depth and variety within the Royals’ attack, adding, “We have a really good mix of bowlers with different strengths. There’s healthy competition within the squad, which is always a positive sign.”

Bond further noted that maintaining consistency will be key as the tournament progresses, especially in high-pressure situations. He expressed confidence that the bowlers are well-prepared to adapt to different match conditions and opposition strategies.

Also Read: Khalin Joshi takes three-shot lead into final round of Andhra Open in Visakhapatnam

Rajasthan Royals
bowling coach Shane Bond

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