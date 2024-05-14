North East Veteran Badminton Championship concludes at Tarunram Phukan Indoor stadium in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North East Veteran Badminton Championship concluded at the Tarunram Phukan Indoor stadium in the city on Sunday. All the winners received Rs 30,000 and runners Up were awarded Rs 20,000. The closing ceremony was attended by Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Diganta Kalita, IGP of Assam Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, joint secretary of BCCI Devajit Saikia and former international shuttler Madhurya Barua.

