Assam Seniors Badminton Club organized Northeast Veteran Badminton Championship in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 8th Northeast Veteran Badminton Championship, organized by the Assam Seniors Badminton Club under the aegis of Guwahati Sports Association, will kick off in the city on Friday. The competition will be held at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor Stadium.

Addressing the media the president of the Assam Seniors Badminton Club Pradip Kumar said, “The 3-day competition features a range of competitive matches including men’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament carries total prize money of Rs 4 lakh 20 thousand and around 250 players from various parts of the region along with a few from Bhutan and Nepal are expecting to take part in it.

It may be mentioned here that the Veteran Badminton Tournament aims to inspire people of all ages to embrace a healthier lifestyle through sports. The event showcases athletes who have continued to maintain their passion for badminton throughout their lives, demonstrating that age is no barrier to athletic achievement.

