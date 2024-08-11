Numaligarh HS School Clinches Dewkon Inter District Football Title with Victory Over Bampathar BHS School of Charaideo

Local Sports

Numaligarh HS School of Golaghat lifted the Dewkon Inter District School Football title defeating Bampathar BHS School of Charaideo in a well contested final held at the Nehru Stadium here today.
GUWAHATI: Numaligarh HS School of Golaghat lifted the Dewkon Inter District School Football title defeating Bampathar BHS School of Charaideo in a well contested final held at the Nehru Stadium here today. The fate of the game was decided by a solitary goal and it was scored by Akash Lahar in the 66th minute. Numaligarh will now represent Assam in the forthcoming Subroto Cup Football in the U-17 category.

