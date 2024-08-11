Numaligarh HS School Clinches Dewkon Inter District Football Title with Victory Over Bampathar BHS School of Charaideo

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh HS School of Golaghat lifted the Dewkon Inter District School Football title defeating Bampathar BHS School of Charaideo in a well contested final held at the Nehru Stadium here today. The fate of the game was decided by a solitary goal and it was scored by Akash Lahar in the 66th minute. Numaligarh will now represent Assam in the forthcoming Subroto Cup Football in the U-17 category.

