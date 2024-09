Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh HS School thrashed Singapore International School, Mumbai 10-0 in a group league match of the 63rd Subroto Cup U-17 Football held in New Delhi on Wednesday. While Partha Gogoi (6) and Roshan Dungdung (3) scored hat-tricks, Amijur was the other scorer of the match.

