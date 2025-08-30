Numaligarh School win Dewkon Inter-District U-17 Football title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh High School from Golaghat clinched the Dewkon Inter-District U-17 School Football Competition title by defeating Bampathar Bengenabari High School of Charaideo 2-1 in a closely contested final at Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Charaideo took an early lead when Samraj scored a brilliant goal in the 15th minute. Numaligarh fought back with Partha Baruah leveling the score in the 40th minute. Neither team could find the net during regular time, but in extra time, Pabitra Nath sealed the victory for Numaligarh with the winning goal.

Numaligarh High School will now represent Assam in the forthcoming Subroto Cup Football.

