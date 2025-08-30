President XI lift RG Baruah U-16 Inter-District Cricket title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: President XI clinched the RG Baruah U-16 Inter-District Cricket Tournament title with a commanding victory over Bokakhat by an innings and 49 runs in the final held today at the BDSA Playground, Barpeta.

Bokakhat were bowled out for just 71 runs in their first innings, with impressive bowling spells from Aniket Singh (4/15) and Praneet Pagaria (4/25). President XI responded strongly, posting 142 runs before being all out. Key contributions came from Reyan Nandey (27 off 47 balls), Aneek Das (26 off 42), and Mrinmoy Das (23 off 36). Bokakhat's Niraj Urang picked up 5 wickets for 28 runs, while Digbijoy N. Chetry took 4 wickets for 46 runs.

In their second innings, Bokakhat struggled further and were dismissed for a mere 22 runs in just 11 overs. Aniket Singh once again starred with the ball, claiming 5 wickets for only 5 runs.

Individual Awards: Player of the Match (Final): Aniket Singh. Best Bowler: Aniket Singh. Best Batter: Mrinmoy Das (President XI). Player of the Tournament: Niraj Urang (Bokakhat).

