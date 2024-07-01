Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket semis from today in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rain may again spoil the semi finals of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket which are scheduled to kick off on Monday in the city. Guwahati witnessed showers throughout the day on Sunday and weather forecast hinted more rain on Monday.

Guwahati will take on Tezpur in the semi final at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. In the other semi final, NFRSA to face Tinsukia and the game will be held at the Nehru Stadium. The four-day final will commence on July 5 at the ACA Stadium.

Also Read: Assam Cricket Association rescheduled semis, final dates of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

Also Watch: