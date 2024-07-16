OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament begins at All Assam Tennis Association complex in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The OIL- AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 and 14 years got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city today. The opening day witnessed one upset as in the girls U-14 singles, 3rd seed Nayeem Husain of Assam was bowed out, losing to unseeded Sudiksha Banerjee of West Bengal in straight sets. Sudiksha won the tie 4-2, 4-2. All the other seeds moved on to the next round. The doubles matches of the tournament will start on Tuesday.

Also Read: Aryan Bharali, Dhyanaa Aasin Morang lift singles title in AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament

Also Watch: