OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament Serves Off in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 and U-16 years started at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal, today. All the first-round singles matches of the boys and the girls U-16 years were completed while the first round matches of the boys and girls U-14 years singles were also started today. The doubles matches of the tournament will start from Tuesday afternoon after the singles pre quarter matches.

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