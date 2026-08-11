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OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament Serves Off in Guwahati

OIL AITA Super Series U-14 and U-16 tennis tournament begins in Guwahati, with singles matches underway and doubles set to start Tuesday.
OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 and U-16 years started at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal, today.  All the first-round singles matches of the boys and the girls U-16 years were completed while the first round matches of the boys and girls U-14 years singles were also started today. The doubles matches of the tournament will start from Tuesday afternoon after the singles pre quarter matches.

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All Assam Tennis Association Complex
OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament
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