Our aim is to produce players from every district: Former captain of Indian Volleyball team Abhijit Bhattacharyya

Players, sports organizers felicitated

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former captain of Indian Volleyball team Abhijit Bhattacharyya received the prestigious RG Baruah Eminent Sports Organizer Award in an event held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in the city on Wednesday. The event was the part of the Abhiruchi Sports Day Celebration.

Collecting the award Abhijit said, “It’s a very emotional moment for me. I have been associated with the Abhiruchi Sports Day since 1988. That time I was young and regularly took part in various sports competitions that were organized as part of the sports day celebration. If we look back we will see that here was no sports environment in our state when the Sports Day celebration started. The organizers should get credit to continue the event till date which inspiring our State youth to join in sports.”

He also added: “We are trying to promote volleyball in a similar way in Assam. Our motto is to produce players from each village of the State and we shall try our best to reach that goal.”

It may be mentioned here that Abhijit is promoting volleyball in the State by introducing the Brahmaputra Volleyball League and it now spreads to nearly 165 villages.

Today’s event was attended by chair person of organising committee Balendra Mohan Chakravarty, hockey Olympian from Manipur Anuradha Debi, Swapnanil Barua, a retired IAS officer, Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister Dharmananda Baruah, former international swimmer Mithoo Barooah and sports organizer Pulak Goswami.

At the occasion, awards in various categories were presented to the recipients. Sportspersons from the State who represented India in the recent past were also felicitated in the same event. As a part of the Sports Day celebration a sports quiz was also held at the same venue in the morning.

