Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Inter Unit Cricket Tournament begins in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 44th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) Inter Unit Cricket Tournament, organized by Oil India Limited, got under way in the city on Sunday.

The tournament was formally inaugurated by Dr. Ankur Baruah, Director (HR), Oil India Limited, in the presence of senior officials from Oil India Limited, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, and the Guwahati Sports Association.

Four matches were played on the opening day, all of which turned out to be one-sided contests.

Brief results of opening day matches: Petroner LNG Limited vs CPCL (Venue: Fulung): Petroner 87-8 (20 overs), Arpit Kumar 35, Mohammad Yusuf 3-12, CPCL 91-1 (12.4 overs), Chinha Durai 49 no, Swami Nayak 35 no. Result: CPCL won by 9 wickets.

Bharat Petroleum vs Mahanagar Gas (Venue: Fulung): Maharana Gas 75-9 (20 overs), Rohan shelar 19, Ayush Mhatre 5-4, BPCL 79-1 (3.5 overs), Manish Pandey 38 no, Mandar Mahale 24 no. Result: Bharat Petroleum won by 9 wickets.

OIL (A) vs NRL (ACA Stadium): OIL (A) 199-4 (20 overs), Abu Nechim Ahmed 61, Gunjanjyoti Deka 56 no, Kaushik Konwar 2-32, NRL 73 (15.4 overs), Mausam Kaushik 24, Muktar Hussain 2-5, Ayushman Malakar 2-9. Results: Oil (A) won by 126 runs.

Indian Oil vs EIL A Navaratan Company (ACA Stadium): Indian Oil 262-6 (20 overs), Atit Sheth 69 no, SK Rasheed 65, Paresh Patel 49, Lalit Kumar 2-41, EIL A 105-7 (20 overs), Mehul Basu 30, Indrajit, Amir Gani 2-32. Result: Indian Oil won by 157 runs.

