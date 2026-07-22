Phaagun Jyoti clinches double crown at inaugural AATA-KIA Tennis Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Phaagun Jyoti clinched double crown in the inaugural edition of the AATA-KIA Tennis Premier League (TPL) which concluded at the AATA complex on Monday. Phaagun bagged title in the U-12 and U-14 girls singles events.

In the girls U-10 singles Gianu Shmikaa emerged champion while Antareep Nath won the boys U-10 singles title. Neerajnil Deka bagged the boys U-12 singles title while boys U-14 title was clinched by Anirban Deka. A total of 119 boys and girls participated in the tournament from various parts of the State.

In the prize distribution ceremony trophies and the tennis equipment (Yonex kit bags to the winners) were distributed by AATA General Secretary Ankush Dutta.

RESULTS (Final): Girls U-10: Gianu Shmikaa beat Divyana Thengal Bora 6-3. Girls U-12: Phaagun Jyoti beat Risha Begum 8-0. Girls U-14: Phaagun Jyoti beat Riya Boro 8-3. Boys U-10: Antareep Nath beat Chinmoy Boro 6-4. Boys U-12 : Neerajnil Deka beat Priyanshu Deka 8-3. Boys U-14: Anirban Deka beat Pratham Mazumder 8-6.

Also Read; India Club Guwahati elects new executive committee for 2026–28 term