Local Sports

Pilik Choudhury Memorial U-15 Inter-District Football Tournament Kicks Off in Morigaon

Charaideo beat Sribhumi 3-1 in the opening match as the Pilik Choudhury Memorial Inter-District U-15 School Football Tournament kicked off in Morigaon.
Pilik Choudhury Memorial Inter-District School Football Tournament (U-15 Boys)
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Our Correspondent

Morigaon: The  Pilik Choudhury Memorial Inter-District School Football Tournament (U-15 Boys) started here at Manipur Mini Stadium on Sunday.

In the inaugural match, Charaideu District Sports Association defeated Sribhumi District Sports Association by 3-1.

Earlier, the Director  of  Sports & Youth Welfare , Assam Ankur Bharali inaugurated the mega event in presence of Assistant Directors Riliv Ronghang, Manas Pratim Das, Khanindra Mudai and Deputy Director Satyabrat Gogoi.The  DSO, Morigaon Chandan Talukdar delivered the inaugural speech in the mega event.

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Pilik Choudhury Memorial Inter-District School Football Tournament (U-15 Boys)
Charaideu District Sports Association
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