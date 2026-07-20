Pilik Choudhury Memorial U-15 Inter-District Football Tournament Kicks Off in Morigaon

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: The Pilik Choudhury Memorial Inter-District School Football Tournament (U-15 Boys) started here at Manipur Mini Stadium on Sunday.

In the inaugural match, Charaideu District Sports Association defeated Sribhumi District Sports Association by 3-1.

Earlier, the Director of Sports & Youth Welfare , Assam Ankur Bharali inaugurated the mega event in presence of Assistant Directors Riliv Ronghang, Manas Pratim Das, Khanindra Mudai and Deputy Director Satyabrat Gogoi.The DSO, Morigaon Chandan Talukdar delivered the inaugural speech in the mega event.

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