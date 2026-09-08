President XI crush Dhemaji by innings to lift JK Baruah U-19 Inter-District title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: President XI lifted the JK Baruah U-19 Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2026 title defeating Dhemaji by an innings and 41 runs in the Elite Group Final that concluded at the BDSA Playground, Barpeta on Monday.

After winning the toss, Dhemaji elected to bat first but were bowled out for just 77 runs in 34.3 overs. Bibek Thapa top-scored with 23 off 47 balls, while Mohammad Salman contributed 18 off 37 balls. Siddhartha Das led the President XI bowling attack with an impressive 5 for 11, supported by Alham Wahid, who claimed 2 for 16.

In reply, President XI posted 201 all out in 63.3 overs, taking a valuable first-innings lead of 124 runs. Aman Yadav anchored the innings with a well-made 96 off 163 balls, narrowly missing out on a century. Mrinmoy Das scored 29 off 66 balls, while Tushar Rudra Borah added a brisk 27 off 27 balls. For Dhemaji, Hritik Rowniar claimed 4 wickets for 71 runs, while Nitul Kaman and Shyam Babu Rai picked up three wickets apiece.

Faced with a substantial deficit, Dhemaji were bowled out for 83 in 34.2 overs in their second innings. Hritik Rowniar top-scored with 25 off 38 balls. President XI’s bowlers once again dominated proceedings, with Siddhartha Das completing a match-haul of 10 wickets, following his second-innings figures of 5 for 28. Rahul Tamuli claimed 4 for 21.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by ACA Secretary Sanatan Das, Barpeta DSA President Gunindra Nath Das, and other district officials.

Individual Awards: Player of the match: Siddharth Das. Best Batter: Aman Yadav. Best Bowler: Shyam Babu Rai. Player of the tournament: Aman Yadav.

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