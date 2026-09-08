Sri Lanka edge Bangladesh to clinch Women’s Asia Cup semifinal spot

DUBAI: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by four wickets in a fiercely contested Women’s Asia Cup Group B fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night to secure a place in the semifinals.

Sri Lanka join India — champion and runner-up of the previous edition of the tournament in 2024 — as the two teams to qualify for the knockouts so far. A berth each is left to be secured from each group with Pakistan and Bangladesh looking best placed to advance.

The defending champion won the toss and opted to field. Bangladesh’s openers Juairiya Ferdous and Dilara Akter began with intent, stitching a brisk 31-run stand. But Sri Lanka found ways to keep the pressure up, with its spinners chipping in. Seventeen-year-old left-arm spinner Chamudi Prabodha was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets giving away just 21 runs in her four-over spell. Sobhana Mostary’s 41-ball 31 was the top effort from Bangladesh as she resisted the run squeeze. Bangladesh’s batting order put up a dismal show otherwise. IANS

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