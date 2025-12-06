Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: Green Valley, ASEBSC register wins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC Green Valley and ASEBSC notched up victories in the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League at Judges’ Field here on Friday. In the day’s opening match, FC Green Valley edged past Assam Police 2-1, while ASEBSC blanked Pride East Mavericks 3-0.

Both Green Valley and ASEBSC had lost their opening fixtures but bounced back strongly in their second outings.

In the first match, Assam Police drew first blood through S. Sangma in the 38th minute. However, Green Valley struck twice in the second half to turn the tide. M. Pritam Singh equalized in the 49th minute, and S. Haokip sealed the win in the 83rd minute.

In the second match, held under floodlight, ASEBSC dominated early, taking a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Ripu Narzary (17th minute) and Bilson Basumatary (25th minute). Narzary added another in the 73rd minute to complete the 3-0 victory.

