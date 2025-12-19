Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: Sunrise Athletic Club storm into final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Continuing their impressive run this season, Sunrise Athletic Club stormed into the final of the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory over FC Green Valley at Judges Field here today.

The match was decided by a solitary goal scored by Jwngbla early in the second half.

Sunrise will now take on the winner of the second semifinal between NEUFC and OILFC, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.

The GSA ‘A’ Division League champions Sunrise AC looked the better side throughout the contest, creating several scoring opportunities in the first half. However, FC Green Valley’s defence stood firm, successfully thwarting Sunrise’s repeated attacks to keep the scoreline level at halftime.

Sunrise broke the deadlock in the very first minute after the restart. Capitalising on a defensive lapse, Jwngbla collected the ball inside the box and calmly placed it into the net.

FC Green Valley tried hard to make a comeback, but poor finishing in the final third proved costly as they failed to find the equaliser and bowed out of the competition.

