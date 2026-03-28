Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket: Guwahati beat Rangia by 45 runs

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered a convincing 45-run victory over Rangia in a well-contested Group B clash of the Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in North Guwahati on Friday.

Elected to bat Guwahati posted a competitive total of 218/6 in 40 overs. The innings was anchored by Rakesh Deka, who played a patient knock of 58 runs off 102 balls, including four boundaries. He was well supported by Dishant Diban Das, who contributed 39 off 53 deliveries with five fours.

The highlight of the innings came from Dhritiman Kumar, who provided late acceleration with a brisk 30 off just 16 balls, smashing one six and three fours to boost the total in the closing overs. For Rangia, Niyar Deka was the standout bowler, delivering an impressive spell of 3 wickets for 26 runs, keeping the opposition in check during crucial phases.

In response, Rangia fought hard but fell short, finishing at 173/4 in their allotted 40 overs. Anurag Bhattacharjya led the chase with a solid 78 off 93 balls, striking 11 boundaries, while Kairav Mittal added a steady 42 off 77 deliveries, including four fours. Despite their efforts, Rangia struggled to maintain the required run rate and could not close the gap.

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