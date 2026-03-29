Tiger Woods Released From Florida Jail After DUI Arrest and Rollover Crash

New York: Golf legend Tiger Woods was released from a Florida jail on Saturday morning after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) and was involved in a rollover crash near his home in Florida. According to reports, the 50-year-old was spotted slumped in the front seat of a black Cadillac that chauffeured him out of the Martin County lockup about eight hours after he was arrested following the rollover crash in his hometown of Jupiter Island. Woods spent at least eight hours behind bars as required by Florida law, but was allowed to leave despite police insisting he wouldn’t get special treatment. He left through the back door of the lockup, trying to avoid the swarm of photographers and journalists that had gathered at the jailhouse for him. IANS

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